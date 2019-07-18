Adirondack Research & Management Increased Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake Held by Long Pond Capital Lp

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 965,379 shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 699,470 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd invested in 5,779 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 9,753 shares. 10,137 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 105,559 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 34,724 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 128,039 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 277,058 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Com invested in 15,746 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 561 shares. Lpl Fin Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Heitman Real Estate Securities Limited holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 412,639 shares. National Pension holds 0.06% or 223,283 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 362,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 4,600 are held by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp.

