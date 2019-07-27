Adirondack Research & Management Lifted Its Stake in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $1.06 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose While Sigma Planning Has Raised by $331,344 Its Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 617,468 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 5,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,957 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 134,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool" on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald's & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance" published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool" with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 3,439 shares to 37,240 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 110,081 shares to 222,458 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,052 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Patterson Companies Announces Dental Leadership Appointment – Business Wire" on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Here's Why You Should Sell Patterson Companies Stock Now – Nasdaq" published on June 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Should Value Investors Pick Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock? – Nasdaq" on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Falling Earnings Estimates Signal Weakness Ahead for Patterson Companies (PDCO) – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

