Adirondack Research & Management Holding In Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Was Has Raised; Thornburg Investment Management Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $14.91 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 23.37 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 207,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 593,735 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.02 million, up from 386,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brighton Jones Lc owns 7,095 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.70M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & owns 51,053 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 28,033 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.44M shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 472,502 shares. Burney Co has 0.24% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,020 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Allstate Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 33,622 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 37,998 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 361,723 shares to 11.10 million shares, valued at $223.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 67,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,584 shares, and cut its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.13% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 20,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 95,365 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 530,396 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 6.96 million shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Van Eck Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 42,297 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 108,376 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 9.62 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group accumulated 137,596 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. 1,250 shares were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason, worth $2,138. The insider Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500.