Adirondack Research & Management Lifted Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position by $454,400; Stock Declined; As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Boosted Its Position

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 19.75M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc holds 26,413 shares. Profund Limited Com holds 0.02% or 72,140 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 1.05 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.01% or 28,450 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 4,028 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.71M are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 84,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.08 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 81,715 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 320,480 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Moody Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 861 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Gotham Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Bott Julian Mark, worth $47,500 on Friday, August 9. Way William J bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 117,916 shares to 435,007 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 149,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Artisan Partnership owns 88,431 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 193,250 shares. 362,377 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Cumberland Prtn Ltd has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,924 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc owns 2,439 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Seabridge Advsrs Limited Co owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 850 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 43,298 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 508 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 1,765 shares in its portfolio.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,388 shares to 5,703 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,653 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.