Adirondack Research & Management Position in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Raised as Shares Rose; Star Group LP (SGU) Share Price Rose While Bandera Partners Has Cut Holding by $4.58 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 58,607 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 11,441 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corp New by 163,489 shares to 92,692 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 119,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,682 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “EPA, four companies reach key Portland Harbor Superfund cleanup deal – Portland Business Journal” published on December 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schnitzer Steel Industries: Moderate Sell Initiated At $22.96 Amid Headwinds In Steel Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold SCHN shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 2,314 shares stake. 19,400 are held by Conning. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 163,451 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 5,900 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Corp reported 32,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 2,300 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 3,450 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3,120 shares. Vertex One Asset holds 39,862 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc has 52,863 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 125,862 shares. Menta Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 13,026 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 19,457 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,703 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 91,903 shares. Doliver Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 260,787 shares. Cove Street Limited holds 229,800 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,310 shares. Eqis Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 22,187 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 13,779 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Vanguard Group stated it has 283,329 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 22,880 shares. First Manhattan holds 3,310 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 79,500 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.01% or 10,800 shares.

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Gas Partners, L.P. Announces Two Acquisitions – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Webcast and Conference Call May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Gas Partners, L.P. Files Proxy Statement to Change Federal Income Tax Classification – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2017. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Star Gas Partners LP (SGU) CEO Steven Goldman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.