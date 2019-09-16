Adirondack Research & Management Has Raised Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding by $302,000; Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Lennox Intl (LII) Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 14.21% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 3.36M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 32,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 31,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $235.89. About 112,199 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 54,621 shares. 9,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Meeder Asset owns 355 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,932 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 4,658 are held by Franklin Resources. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Mgmt Corp accumulated 10,201 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.15% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 368,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amer Century Inc accumulated 8,066 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 322,704 shares to 339,780 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cgi Inc by 7,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,112 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 40,034 shares to 182,424 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST) by 427,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Css Inds Inc (NYSE:CSS).