Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Its Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Position by $425,126; Share Price Rose; Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Valuation Declined While Intersect Capital Lowered by $351,390 Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 144,335 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,398 shares to 26,130 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler owns 699 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 242,255 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 100,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,990 shares. Intersect holds 0.23% or 17,430 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Mngmt Lc reported 450 shares stake. Advisory Net Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Cap Management has 0.03% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,590 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 64,773 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa invested in 79,960 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Water Island Ltd reported 3.45% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold SCHN shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Panagora Asset Inc reported 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Victory Cap holds 123,320 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 140,874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd reported 200 shares stake. 15,703 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.04% or 255,601 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 23,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Prudential Fincl invested in 369,140 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 35 shares. Heartland Advsrs has invested 1.19% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 127,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).