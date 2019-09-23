Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Stake in Adtran (ADTN) by $508,455; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased The Allstate Corp. (ALL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 7,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 66,197 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, down from 74,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 2.10M shares traded or 43.31% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 33,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 296,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, down from 329,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 233,612 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 176,861 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 19,312 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 120,284 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 67 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated has 35,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2.27 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 39,501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). 18,754 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 82,353 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Bbt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% stake.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADTN vs. ZAYO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADTRAN Powers Innovative Utility Application – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 286.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67 million for 11.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,241 are held by Parsons Capital Ri. 250 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 743,560 shares. Earnest holds 0% or 145 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested in 15,646 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Zweig holds 158,529 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 17,810 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 0.09% or 21,346 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 320,272 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt has 2,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com owns 7,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus stated it has 6,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 109,919 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 538 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.1% or 2.48 million shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK) by 196,138 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $58.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 420,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Adr) (NYSE:UBS).