Adirondack Research & Management Raised Its Knowles (KN) Holding by $1.56 Million as Shares Rose; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $304,776

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 1,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 33,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 31,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 689,201 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 33,897 shares to 296,055 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 78,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,135 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research & Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.19% or 1,400 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors reported 662 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 10,379 were accumulated by Wade G W And. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,700 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has 148,650 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 403,318 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Veritable LP reported 27,178 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office reported 135 shares stake. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management has 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Osterweis Cap stated it has 173,630 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc reported 5,038 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.85% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 72,455 shares. Washington Com invested in 89,389 shares or 1% of the stock.

