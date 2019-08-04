Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake by $454,400; Private Asset Management Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Has Lifted by $653,827 as Market Valuation Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 16.94 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 17,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 144,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 126,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,320 shares to 17,662 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,087 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 50,863 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc owns 32,505 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 18,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 860,347 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 11,653 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 71 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has 7,415 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct has 3.16M shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 26,283 shares. Ohio-based Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 75,000 were accumulated by Hennessy. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). National Bank Of Mellon holds 2.17 million shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 1,140 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com owns 2.22M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 108,625 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 216,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 10,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 903,061 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 4.46 million shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 0% or 4,028 shares. 2.24M are owned by National Bank Of America De. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 56,241 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 367,547 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82.40M shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 15,000 shares.