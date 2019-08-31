Adirondack Research & Management Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $301,265 as Stock Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 61.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 728,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.67 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW)

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 0.01% or 2.36M shares. Citigroup invested in 683,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Plc invested in 0% or 1.02M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Los Angeles & Equity Rech owns 967,527 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tig Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sigma Planning reported 46,420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 178,500 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mariner Ltd owns 39,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated has 46,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 27,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.06M shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,063 were reported by Colony Ltd Com. Bluestein R H stated it has 81,878 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Lc holds 3.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 13,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.34% stake. Swedbank owns 2.38M shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartwell J M Lp has 7,965 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.05% stake. Hyman Charles D holds 965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest holds 940 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 53,272 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,958 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 606,898 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charter owns 2,052 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.