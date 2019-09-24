Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Its Adtran (ADTN) Position; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 10.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 33,897 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 34.80%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 296,055 shares with $4.52 million value, down from 329,952 last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $551.24M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 109,308 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.72, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 13 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 12 cut down and sold stock positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 288.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.60 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 43.53 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of California.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 for 163,148 shares.