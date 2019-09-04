Adirondack Research & Management Stake in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Lowered as Share Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Decreased Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $8.83 Million as Share Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 135,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 199,521 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 335,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 657,784 shares traded or 178.87% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 394,088 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.89 million for 15.77 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 2,896 shares. 11,027 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. 16,181 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Weiss Multi has 10,000 shares. Prudential Inc holds 120,265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Lc has 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,109 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 129,870 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 15,535 shares. Phocas has invested 2.22% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). King Luther Mngmt invested in 42,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. P2 Capital Partners Ltd reported 13.36% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Manhattan accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge L Lp Nc invested 0.14% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Ohio-based Financial has invested 3.22% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fly Leasing’s (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Gain of 52% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28M for 2.72 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.