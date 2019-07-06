Adirondack Research & Management Upped Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position by $1.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Meridian Management Co Increases Position in Eog Res (EOG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 489,598 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.02 million shares traded or 39.25% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 825,237 shares. Capital Interest Sarl has 1.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wendell David Associates reported 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 3.83% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The New York-based Barrett Asset Limited Company has invested 0.83% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nomura Holdings stated it has 125,901 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 6,841 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 111,590 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 11,533 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.21% or 479,888 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,296 shares. Adams Natural Fund Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 281,600 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,000 are held by Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,424 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Eqis Mgmt owns 15,525 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 234,040 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 908,990 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 133,482 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.20 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Perkins Cap Management invested in 36,775 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 236,041 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 357,386 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Ls Ltd Liability Co holds 4,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 206,612 shares to 227,258 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,140 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schein Q4 miss pressues Patterson, down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Baidu and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Patterson Companies Appoints Tony Pellegrin as Vice President of Business Development – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Patterson Companies Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.