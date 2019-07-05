Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Invacare (IVC) Position by $1.47 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Cacti Asset Management Raised Position

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 2.25 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 183,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,704 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 306,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 53,563 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares to 270,317 shares, valued at $37.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,698 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Invacare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

