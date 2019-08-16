Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Holding as Share Price Declined; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 34,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 127,462 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $773,192 for 31.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $98,830 activity.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Digital Telemetry Implant for Measuring Respiratory Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience To Acquire Data Sciences International and Sells Denville Scientific – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience: Long-Term Growth And Margin Improvements Equal Strong Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 2,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenwood Cap Assoc Llc has invested 0.09% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Goldman Sachs holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 13,529 shares. Essex Inv Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 22,602 are held by Kennedy Management. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 520,945 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 85,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,200 were reported by Spark Mgmt. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 104,350 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 236,095 shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Product Prtnrs Ltd Llc. 9,552 are held by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barry Advsr Limited has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arcadia Investment Corp Mi reported 100 shares. Heritage has 246,848 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,000 shares. Smith Moore & owns 23,326 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 121,331 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blair William Il holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 682,449 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,344 shares. Hightower Service Lta owns 96,569 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 7,305 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 2.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).