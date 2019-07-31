Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Office Depot (ODP) Position as Stock Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $4.39 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 31,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 932,087 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.30 million, down from 963,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 149,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 5.78M shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.