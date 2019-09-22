Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Css Inds (CSS) Holding; Hni (HNI) Shorts Increased By 2.54%

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Css Inds Inc (CSS) stake by 45.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 97,602 shares as Css Inds Inc (CSS)’s stock declined 21.08%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 117,635 shares with $574,000 value, down from 215,237 last quarter. Css Inds Inc now has $34.26M valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 11,326 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 67.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 17/04/2018 – ISARA and CSS Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 27/03/2018 – STEPHEN P. CRANE JOINS CSS INDUSTRIES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – CSS Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSS Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSS); 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B

Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. HNI’s SI was 896,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 874,300 shares previously. With 209,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI)’s short sellers to cover HNI’s short positions. The SI to Hni Corporation’s float is 2.1%. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 387,589 shares traded or 69.53% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 20/04/2018 – HNI SAYS JEFFREY D. LORENGER NAMED PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Announces Retirement of Stan Askren and Appointment of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HNI Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta reported 8,971 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) or 9,895 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 48,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 1.30 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 54,267 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 55,541 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 25,057 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 25,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). 3,349 were reported by Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 56,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,594 shares stake. Systematic Financial L P invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CSS’s profit will be $4.25 million for 2.02 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.36 actual EPS reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold CSS shares while 19 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.53 million shares or 0.58% less from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 473,534 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 1.61 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public has invested 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.06% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). 117,635 were reported by Adirondack And Management. New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Brandes Inv Prtn LP has 0.01% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) for 51,753 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co invested 0.01% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 1 shares. Walthausen & Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 272,019 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 28,920 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,366 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Cove Street Capital accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.