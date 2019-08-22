Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $454,400 as Stock Value Declined; Hikari Tsushin Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 13.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.0403 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8803. About 8.83 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc has 32,128 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cullinan Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Whittier reported 381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 380,453 shares. Moreover, Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Alps Advsrs owns 91,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cidel Asset Management holds 0.02% or 60,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 105,049 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 1.71 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 728,005 shares to 451,561 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 177,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,396 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500.

