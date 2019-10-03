Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Seaboard (SEB) Position By $901,648; Genuine Parts Co Has 1.15 Sentiment

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Seaboard Corp (SEB) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 218 shares as Seaboard Corp (SEB)’s stock declined 9.44%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 742 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 960 last quarter. Seaboard Corp now has $4.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $24 during the last trading session, reaching $4259. About 27 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 256 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 222 reduced and sold stakes in Genuine Parts Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 108.10 million shares, down from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genuine Parts Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 183 Increased: 193 New Position: 63.

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Seaboard Corporationâ€™s (NYSEMKT:SEB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Seaboard Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:SEB) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaboard Down With Pork – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaboard: Will Pork Tariffs Affect It? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The SEB SA (EPA:SK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company for 98,086 shares. Cullen Capital Management Llc owns 728,485 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fidelity National Financial Inc. has 2.94% invested in the company for 195,950 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 25,210 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.88 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Motion Canada Completes Acquisition of Fluid Power Company – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

