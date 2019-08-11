Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $454,400 as Stock Value Declined; Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Lifted by Js Capital Management Llc

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 19.62M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ameritas Invest has 0.05% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 207,395 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5.23M shares. Us Bancorp De holds 20,524 shares. 1,000 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd Com. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 14,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 367,547 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 380,453 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 92,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 666,082 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.01% or 28,450 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. 100,000 shares were bought by Way William J, worth $191,000.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corp New by 262,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 15,100 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 1,811 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 20 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 2,071 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 1.64M shares. Advent Intl Corporation Ma invested in 598,866 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 1,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 375,512 were reported by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 787,502 shares. 297,407 are held by Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.