Adirondack Research & Management Stake In Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Was Boosted; Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stock Price Declined While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 880,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.64 million market cap company. It closed at $7.36 lastly. It is up 53.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 23.37 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 206,612 shares to 227,258 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,653 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. 1,250 shares valued at $2,138 were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason on Friday, August 23. Shares for $191,000 were bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank owns 1,145 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 207,395 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tctc holds 0.02% or 91,028 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6.96 million shares stake. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mariner Limited Liability has 20,322 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 4,028 shares. First Republic Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 19,277 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 4.46M shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc accumulated 475,661 shares. 67,466 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 541,954 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,931 shares to 63,997 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,159 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG).