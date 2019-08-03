Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Its Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Deprince Race & Zollo Position in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Lifted by $2.55 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 295,623 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 19,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 161,098 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24M, up from 141,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 248,628 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 7,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 236,095 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,667 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,492 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 75,235 are held by Millennium. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 5,226 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 520,084 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 2.05M shares. Adirondack Rech Mgmt holds 1.17% or 435,007 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 84,285 shares stake. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 115,243 shares. Bard Assoc has 0.69% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Essex Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 476,293 shares.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $753,752 for 29.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,910 shares to 135,753 shares, valued at $24.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 32,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,102 shares, and cut its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF).