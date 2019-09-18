Adirondack Research & Management Has Raised Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding; Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 26.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc acquired 30,200 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 143,900 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 113,700 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $818.63M valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 576,953 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 85 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 57 sold and reduced stock positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 55.84 million shares, up from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 36 Increased: 45 New Position: 40.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 223,601 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers. The company has market cap of $312.81 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, carrier grade access, network capacity, cloud, data center, managed, and directory publishing services through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for 261,497 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 3.84 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.25% invested in the company for 171,477 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 235,754 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 88.36% above currents $8.85 stock price. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 66,485 shares to 83,655 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) stake by 33,897 shares and now owns 296,055 shares. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 228 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 50,509 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 64,621 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Victory Cap reported 6,283 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc owns 11,712 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 646,277 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 503,773 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 41,904 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 8,100 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 3,552 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 13,202 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).