Adirondack Research & Management Position in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Cut by $471,664 as Valuation Declined; Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Stake in Aflac (AFL) as Market Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 25,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 928,743 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.44M, up from 903,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 2.22 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.465. About 109,961 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 80,455 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 445,730 are held by Northern Tru Corp. 369,328 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com invested in 11,342 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0% or 109,897 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 41,540 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 22,163 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.08% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 180,157 shares. 78,207 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 139,202 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.98 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $753,753 for 30.81 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Lc has 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 225,285 shares. 329,029 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc. Hilltop Holdg holds 10,120 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 40,314 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited holds 0.2% or 55,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.14% or 238,173 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 551,909 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc reported 0.26% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 14,654 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,166 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 3.57% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 233,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company reported 16,373 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 291,818 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $60.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 81,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,167 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).