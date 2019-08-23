Adirondack Research & Management Upped Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake by $454,400; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 35,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 524,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 14.15M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn Limited owns 3,703 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 67,573 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Lc owns 106,625 shares. 3,393 are owned by First National Tru Com. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 14.47M shares. Lincluden Management Limited invested in 49,619 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Lc holds 261,363 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hills Bancshares And Tru Comm invested in 34,743 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 55,860 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset North America Incorporated holds 348,455 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp accumulated 37,951 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 771,799 are held by Carlson Capital Lp.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 140,044 shares to 495,069 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Citigroup (C) Plans to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs Globally – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy: A Rare Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.23 million are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 3.18M shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 18,995 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 139,849 shares. The Bahamas-based Key Grp (Cayman) has invested 1.29% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Bowling Port Limited Liability Company reported 114,897 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 191,600 shares. Calamos Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.08M shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). First Republic Investment Management holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 19,277 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De accumulated 25,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 100,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.24 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited owns 409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).