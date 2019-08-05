Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Holding in Owens Ill (OI) as Stock Declined; Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Upped Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 4.66M shares traded or 292.91% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 381,817 shares traded or 41.39% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 384,748 shares to 342,076 shares, valued at $27.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,835 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 388,442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 26,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 3,335 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,190 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 166,637 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,024 shares. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hbk Lp invested in 5,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Co Of Nevada accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 677,532 shares. 61,142 were reported by Zacks Inv Mgmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 23,600 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs stated it has 0.89% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,200 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 906 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. 20 are held by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. Ing Groep Nv reported 23,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Ltd Liability reported 31,391 shares. Earnest Prns Llc reported 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Jensen Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 1.49% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Sei Invs Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 8,969 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 62,982 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Prudential Financial stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

