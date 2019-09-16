Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted By $988,460 Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding; Carriage Services (CSV) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 42.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc acquired 44,930 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 151,530 shares with $3.47M value, up from 106,600 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 260,435 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and

Carriage Services Inc (CSV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 35 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 43 sold and trimmed positions in Carriage Services Inc. The funds in our database reported: 13.12 million shares, down from 13.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Carriage Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 4,427 shares to 4,211 valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cowen Inc stake by 78,261 shares and now owns 50,135 shares. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 60,811 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 465,377 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 50,859 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 115,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 80,341 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 10,631 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Sector Gamma As has invested 1.73% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 24,875 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Cwm Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 4.79% above currents $18.37 stock price. Patterson Companies had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, August 30. UBS maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 6 report.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading At A 29% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson Companies (PDCO) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Bard Associates Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. for 138,762 shares. Mendel Money Management owns 59,372 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.96% invested in the company for 43,626 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.95% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 180,557 shares.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reaffirms 2019 Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carriage Services Announces 2018 Annual Results and Reaffirms 2019 Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CSV’s profit will be $5.70M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Carriage Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.11 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 38.33 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 13,706 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) has declined 20.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 16/04/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN MARCH PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 8.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carriage Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSV); 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Carriage Services Cfr At B1 And Senior Unsecured At B2; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Hackney Carriage lmports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra Amarcord; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT COMPANY TO USE PROCEEDS OF REVOLVING LOANS; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study