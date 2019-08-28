Adirondack Research & Management Holding in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Lifted by $454,400; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $739,712; Share Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 14.03M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 56,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 430,800 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 619,813 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com reported 7.23M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 3,898 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 26,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advent Management De holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 25,000 shares. Ironwood Inv Llc reported 56,241 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 287,857 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 84,033 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 10,513 shares. Oakbrook Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 20,322 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 108,555 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 388,699 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. Bott Julian Mark also bought $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9. Way William J also bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 14,800 shares to 68,653 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 728,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,561 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.03% or 28,459 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 29,541 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 2,468 were accumulated by Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 6,750 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 237,623 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 113,600 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smithfield Company accumulated 0.09% or 6,605 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company owns 1,074 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 31,783 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Trust LP invested in 248,049 shares. Bank & Trust invested in 0.41% or 269,072 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 82,545 shares.

