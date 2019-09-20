Adirondack Research & Management Decreased By $2.20 Million Its Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Stake; Caledonia Mining Plchares (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) SI Decreased By 62.79%

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) stake by 90.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 1.10 million shares as Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX)’s stock rose 97.55%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 122,130 shares with $363,000 value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Orion Energy Systems Inc now has $86.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 97,532 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plchares (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) had a decrease of 62.79% in short interest. CMCL’s SI was 1,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.79% from 4,300 shares previously. With 9,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plchares (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s short sellers to cover CMCL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About shares traded. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Orion Energy Systems has $400 highest and $400 lowest target. $4’s average target is 38.89% above currents $2.88 stock price. Orion Energy Systems had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 107,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Penbrook Lc stated it has 1.15% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Morgan Stanley holds 82,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.08 million were reported by Ariel Invs Limited Com. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 153,461 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Adirondack Rech And Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 122,130 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 89,342 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 73,320 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Bailard invested in 30,500 shares. Moreover, Firsthand Cap Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 14,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 302,565 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Otten Anthony L., worth $9,734 on Tuesday, June 11. $14,360 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was bought by Altschaefl Michael W.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.80M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Provider Orion Energy Systems to Webcast Presentation at Gateway Investor Conference in San Francisco Wednesday, Sept. 4th at 7:30am PT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Orion Energy Systems Launches New Industrial LED Lighting Fixtures and Product Line Expansions, Including its Innovative Field Adjustable Lumen Select High Bay, ISONâ„¢ Linear Retrofit Kits, and Harris Troffer Retrofits – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:OESX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Is Up 49.07% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.