Adirondack Research & Management Raised Holding in Knowles (KN); Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14M, down from 16.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.35 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 333,377 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 119,201 shares to 198,682 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 143,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,293 shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 598,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Inc owns 0.8% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.07% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 24,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 119,704 are held by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 24,550 shares. Contrarian Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.75M shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 2,774 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 23.00 million shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. M&T Bank accumulated 19,110 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 336,114 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.22% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.40 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 457,836 shares.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57M shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.