Adirondack Research & Management Has Trimmed Gray Television (GTN) Stake By $1.29 Million; C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (CVPUF) Sellers Decreased By 4.56% Their Shorts

C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) had a decrease of 4.56% in short interest. CVPUF’s SI was 2.05 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.56% from 2.15M shares previously. It closed at $2.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 29.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 150,140 shares with $3.21 million value, down from 211,740 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 246,569 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. The company has market cap of $24.87 billion. The firm provides bill payment, life and non-life insurance brokerage, information technology, marketing and advertising, logistics, merchandise distribution, training and seminar, cash and carry, research and development, management and technical consultancy, and marketing and consulting services, as well as provides smart cards. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of convenience foods and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; catalog and e-commerce business; commercial trading; and sale of consumer products.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of stock. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 30,171 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 66,632 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 32,947 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 710 shares. 225 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 49,922 shares in its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 223,385 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 950,966 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 144,118 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 16,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Horizon Invest Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 33,515 shares.