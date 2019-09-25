Adirondack Research & Management Cut Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) as Market Valuation Rose; Burney Co Has Lowered Holding in Caci Intl (CACI) as Stock Price Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 412,419 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 457,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 707,150 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

Burney Co decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 10,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 50,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27 million, down from 60,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $228.17. About 97,656 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Ltd invested in 0.1% or 3.97 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 12,031 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 70,749 shares. Products Limited Co owns 603,197 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated accumulated 2.54% or 216,458 shares. Oppenheimer & Com Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 88,400 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 18,345 are held by Essex Invest Mgmt. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 2.97M shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 41,331 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 1.19% or 2.64 million shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Vanguard Grp invested in 25.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.05% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.13 million for 43.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vonage Holdings (VG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buckle Up and Get Yourself Some Shares of Aurora Cannabis Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 8,170 shares. Mad River Invsts stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 14,026 were reported by Fort Lp. Mackenzie has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 32,711 shares. Btc Capital Management stated it has 10,952 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 45,163 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Company has 0.03% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 20,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.05% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.1% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 35,967 are held by Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Inc. Ww Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,481 shares. First Citizens National Bank Trust Com holds 0.05% or 2,373 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ghp Invest holds 0.48% or 19,240 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CACI Awarded $443 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army in Responding to Commercial Based Technology Threats – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $982 Million U.S. Army R4 Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Electronic Warfare and Cyber Research and Development – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CACI Expands Technology and Expertise Investments in Texas Technology Corridor – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CACI secures $880M task order – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CACI International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.76 million for 21.86 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.