Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) as Share Price Declined; Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $27.68 Million as Valuation Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 19.63 million shares traded or 3.94% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 14,800 shares to 68,653 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,279 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 76,172 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 619,813 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Duquesne Family Office stated it has 0.31% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Key (Cayman) Ltd has invested 1.29% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Capital World reported 229,524 shares. 3,898 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Co. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 17,510 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 82.40M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp stated it has 1.36M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Southwestern (SWN) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: A Rare Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Southwestern Energy (SWN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private Trust holds 1,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,316 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.5% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 204,198 shares. 2,458 were accumulated by Wade G W &. Fayez Sarofim And has 1,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fragasso Gru owns 15,804 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication reported 90,479 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Conning has 10,652 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 16,275 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 2,643 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 5,876 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd owns 1,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Axel Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.