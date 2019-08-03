Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Covanta Hldg (CVA) Position; Bp Plc Raised Its Duke Realty (DRE) Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) stake by 26.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 94,915 shares as Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 257,865 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 352,780 last quarter. Covanta Hldg Corp now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 499,947 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bp Plc increased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 105.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 40,000 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Bp Plc holds 78,000 shares with $2.39M value, up from 38,000 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DRE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,379 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 1.30 million shares. 2.74 million are owned by Lasalle Mgmt Securities Llc. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 629,961 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Cibc Asset reported 41,777 shares. Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 117,871 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc reported 10,802 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 1,455 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 42,250 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc stated it has 11,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives owns 5,281 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0.06% or 6.36 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Bp Plc decreased Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 40,000 shares to 96,000 valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Holdings Inc stake by 2,300 shares and now owns 2,600 shares. Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 38.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

