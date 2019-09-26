Adirondack Research & Management Increases Stake in Knowles (KN); Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Lowered Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 24.94 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 641,855 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 185,500 shares to 14,021 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,419 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles target boosted on Echo Buds launch – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Knowles Corp (KN) Analyst Day Could Offer Visibility into New Businesses, Baird Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.