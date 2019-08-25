Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) as Share Price Rose; Ativo Capital Management Decreased Cae (CAE) Holding by $501,622 as Stock Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 61.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 728,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.76 million shares traded or 62.67% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 50,016 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 72,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 182,125 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Comerica Comml Bank owns 14,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 3.51 million shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.08% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Prelude Capital Management Lc invested in 0% or 383 shares. Sandler Cap reported 0.62% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 89,911 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.11 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 46,039 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.28% or 160,367 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc reported 113 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares to 1,812 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schneider Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 795,451 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.02% or 9,684 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 24,686 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0.03% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 190,403 shares. 142 are held by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 298,187 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 156,760 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation stated it has 237,000 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp reported 1.63 million shares. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 58,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 338,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shah Cap Mgmt reported 6.41 million shares. 35,800 are owned by Mount Vernon Associate Md.