Adirondack Research & Management Maintains Position in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN); As Walmart (Call) (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Cut by $1.94 Million Its Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88,000, down from 20,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 29/03/2018 – Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon Announced the China Launch of the Program, Called Project Gigaton, in a Speech at Tsinghua University; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 20.00 million shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 206,612 shares to 227,258 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,653 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. Way William J bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9. 1,250 shares were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason, worth $2,138 on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 139,849 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cannell Peter B & Co Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 807,250 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 45,929 shares. Jump Trading holds 35,510 shares. 18,995 are owned by Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% or 8.79 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 140 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 6.96 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 487,217 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 11,239 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,433 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank reported 28,661 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 45,122 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New Jersey-based Roundview Llc has invested 0.87% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 52,583 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Wafra Inc owns 9,040 shares. State Street Corporation holds 69.21M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 26,607 shares. Btr Cap reported 0.08% stake. Cap Invsts accumulated 4.10 million shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jefferies Gru Llc, New York-based fund reported 159,126 shares. 2,543 were reported by Jnba Fin Advisors. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.49% or 5.87 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Walmart, Alibaba Surge in Premarket; GE, Canopy Growth Fall – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Wants to Buy a 10% Stake in India’s Second-Largest Grocery Chain – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.