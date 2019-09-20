Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Position in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $1.55 Million; As Titan Machy (TITN) Share Price Rose, Landscape Capital Management Decreased Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 119,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 198,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 317,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 1.51M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machy Inc (TITN) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 168,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 21,735 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447,000, down from 190,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 89,714 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.68M for 7.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TITN’s profit will be $11.09M for 7.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.29% EPS growth.