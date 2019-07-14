Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake by $731,900 as Shares Declined; As Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Share Price Rose, First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, down from 102,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 650,489 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98 million, down from 23,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $790.6. About 4,468 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX).

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TPL,PAYX,VIRT,VLY,ORIT – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Large Dividend Increases And Steady Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 29, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “How to Retroactively Buy Texas Pacific Land Trust – GuruFocus.com” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for General Mills, Hess, Roku, Spectrum Brands, Texas Pacific Land Trust, and Workday â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pecaut And has invested 1.94% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Inc Lc holds 0% or 29 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 319 shares. Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 500 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,278 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 4,679 shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Manhattan owns 0.69% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 155,213 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 2,872 shares. 5,550 are owned by Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested 0.12% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James & Assoc owns 10,836 shares. Mngmt Pro Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 70 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 36 shares worth $28,080.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Morgan Stanley, United Natural Foods, and Signet Jewelers Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marathon Oil, Accuray, United Natural Foods, Systemax, Amgen, and NewLink Genetics â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick United Natural (UNFI) Stock Now? – Zacks.com” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Natural (UNFI) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 916 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 52,750 shares. Moreover, Pnc Ser Group has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 7,489 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Jefferies Gp Llc invested in 0% or 37,658 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 9,770 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 13,991 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 101,160 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,391 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 32,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 49,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Inc holds 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 418,298 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).