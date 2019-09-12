Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Its Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stake by $425,126 as Shares Rose; As Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Share Price Declined, Tnb Financial Decreased Its Position by $656,995

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.04M market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 114,450 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339,000, down from 8,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 857,390 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “J.M. Smucker Is Getting Strangled By Lower Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are The J. M. Smucker Companyâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,980 shares. 13,145 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. Moors Cabot owns 1,833 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% or 21,985 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Jane Street invested in 0% or 23,146 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 6,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence National Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 1,761 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,606 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 31,749 shares in its portfolio. 1,458 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce. Broderick Brian C holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,756 shares. Amg Tru Bancorporation holds 0.09% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 13,466 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 15,786 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 154,728 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10,295 shares to 231,853 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.62 million for 12.41 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCHN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schnitzer Steel Industries: Moderate Sell Initiated At $22.96 Amid Headwinds In Steel Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.