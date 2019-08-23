Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Holding in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $1.06 Million; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 71,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, up from 67,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 614,756 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,889 shares to 3,428 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,439 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,230 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fosun Limited has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,265 shares. Hudock Ltd Com invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mercer Advisers stated it has 6.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Limited Co has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 5.87 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Lc owns 72,781 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12,871 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mai Capital stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bender Robert Assoc accumulated 4,981 shares. New York-based Bristol John W Inc has invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 22,100 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 315,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability stated it has 3.22M shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3.61M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 96,032 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 1.26M shares. Axa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Sei Investments has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,074 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 213,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.12% or 132,717 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 162 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 363,127 shares. Lpl Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting PDCO Put And Call Options For February 15th – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Patterson Companies Stock – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.