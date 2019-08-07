Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $36.38 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 349,538 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 917,631 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 32,000 shares. Amg Funds stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 37,490 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Co owns 0.15% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 42,818 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 47,114 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 13,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 511,581 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 152,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 4,424 shares. 56,085 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Management L P. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 23,525 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 19,143 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Geode Capital Management Llc invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 135,710 shares to 199,521 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 177,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,396 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Lc has 1.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,611 shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 30,998 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 76,734 shares. 2,435 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co. Checchi Cap Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 102,730 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 237,116 shares stake. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 138,493 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,639 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 3,540 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Communications has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jefferies stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 270,667 shares to 355,878 shares, valued at $161.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.