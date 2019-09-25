Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Position in Seaboard (SEB) by $901,648 as Shares Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Position by $3.02 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 29,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.36 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 24,372 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 218 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 742 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $4185. About shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Decatur Cap reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Uss Inv Management has 46,600 shares. Clal Insurance Ltd stated it has 15,000 shares. Diversified Trust Com owns 15,143 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 8,585 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 11,858 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 836,750 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 5,500 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp stated it has 15,899 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Weatherly Asset LP owns 7,925 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking invested in 265,652 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,000 shares. Lpl Limited Liability reported 24,934 shares.