Adirondack Research & Management Position in Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Lowered by $2.20 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Raised Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 122,130 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.75M market cap company. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is down 213.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX)

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,253 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

