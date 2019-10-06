Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding by $988,460 as Share Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Holder Brave Asset Management Increased Its Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 44,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 151,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 106,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 825,340 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 15,368 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 927,948 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,481 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 67,356 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0.09% or 304,517 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 34,894 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.14% or 44,887 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.52M shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 71,554 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 259,663 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bbr Prns Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45,606 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,104 shares to 2,396 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – StreetInsider.com" published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "HSBC – Why I'm Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 16,000 shares. Prospector Prtn accumulated 301,075 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Invesco accumulated 1.03M shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.07% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 159,000 shares. Westwood Holdings invested in 0.03% or 117,560 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 1,407 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 78,289 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company reported 42,833 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Axa, France-based fund reported 330,600 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 80,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 115,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.