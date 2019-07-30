Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake by $454,400; As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Market Valuation Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Stake by $8.91 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $239.91. About 581,326 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 11.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 18.20 million shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 728,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,561 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.60 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $584.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (NYSE:BABA) by 21,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

