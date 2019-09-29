Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) as Market Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Lowered by $114.19 Million Its Position

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 14.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.13M, down from 18.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 443,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 471,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 1.34 million shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NETSMART’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF HEALTH GRID MERGER; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Doubling Down On Bank Of America Dividends For 14% To 18% Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Fire Grp Inc holds 1.44% or 140,000 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.03% stake. Rockland Trust reported 196,627 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 411,801 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.26% or 716,689 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.28% or 15,171 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation holds 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 154,506 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 658,330 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3.82M shares. Sei Invs has 7.74 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Ims Mgmt invested in 1.46% or 68,004 shares.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allscripts closes previously announced sale of its interests in Netsmart – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Summit Healthcare selects 2bPrecise for Pharmacogenomics Nasdaq:MDRX – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RxBenefit Clarityâ„¢ Available Soon to Allscripts Users – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MDRX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 169.65 million shares or 2.25% more from 165.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 1.37M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.66% or 731,589 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 42,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 444,895 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 58,300 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 10,500 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 38,975 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate has 2,885 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny owns 99,008 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Cim Mangement has invested 0.11% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $21.66M for 20.46 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.