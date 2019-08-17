Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) as Shares Declined; Amg Funds Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Lowered by $323,580

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 1.05M shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.08M shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AMERIGAS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. – APU – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of AmeriGas Partners, LP (APU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Suburban Propane Partners vs. AmeriGas Partners – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 738,760 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 550 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 1.05% or 46,454 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Fiera Capital invested in 6,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,848 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Raymond James Fin Service Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 68,177 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors owns 66,115 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 220 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Strategic Wealth Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 33,723 shares.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moats, Bargains, Margins, And Patterson Companies – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Patterson Companies Announces Dental Leadership Appointment – Business Wire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Patterson Companies Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc reported 22,555 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 35,713 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 1.21M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 13.84 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 3,292 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Limited Com accumulated 3.22 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Chicago Equity Prns reported 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4.8% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 160,078 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Eqis Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 15,525 shares. 420,855 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 21,700 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 26,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 149,964 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 135,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,521 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).