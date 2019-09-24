Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Holding in Sanmina (SANM) by $1.03 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Kanawha Capital Management Llc

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $39.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1745.64. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 34,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 93,045 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 127,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 115,223 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 63.59 million shares or 0.94% more from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 927 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 1 shares. Balyasny Asset stated it has 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Hillsdale Inc holds 100,470 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 40 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.3% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 80,400 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 55,645 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% or 717,979 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 8,861 shares. Bowling Ltd accumulated 43,750 shares. Connable Office accumulated 11,197 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 663,293 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93M for 12.12 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,170 shares to 38,349 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,962 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).